Janata Dal (United) To Contest Arunachal Assembly Polls For First Time

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held on April 11. (Representational)

The Janata Dal (United) is set to contest the April 11 assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in what would be its maiden entry in the electoral politics of the Himalayan state.

Chairman of North East Executive Council (NEEC) of the party, Senchumo Lotha, on Wednesday released the first list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh.

The party, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district.

It also fielded four new comers, including Hayeng Mangfi from Chayan Tajo constituency, Topin Ete (Aalo West), Dana Takio (Bordumsa-Diyun) and Dongru Sionju from Bomdila constituency.

