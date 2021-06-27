Girl Sells 12 Mangoes For Rs 1.2 Lakh, Buys Phone For Online Classes

Classes went online during the Covid-induced lockdown (Representational)

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the manner in which institutions around the world operate, in more ways than one. One of the biggest challenges was faced by educational institutions, which could no longer host students and teachers on their premises due to the infectious disease. Students were left with no option but to attend classes from their homes with the help of smartphones and laptops. However, many couldn't afford to spare or buy a smartphone for their children to attend these classes.

One such student missing out on lessons due to the lack of access to a device was Jamshedpur's Tulsi Kumari. The 11-year-old was forced to sell mangoes during the lockdown induced by the pandemic to be able to afford a phone to attend school.

However, a businessman from Mumbai, who had heard of Tulsi Kumari's ordeal through a regional media channel, came to her help. According to a report by The Times of India, Ameya Hete, bought 12 mangoes from Tulsi Kumari at the cost of Rs 10,000 each. Mr Hete transferred Rs 1,20,000 to the girl's father Srimal Kumar's account with which the parents bought her a phone.

“We are proud of you Tulsi for setting an example and not submitting to your reality. ‘Where there is a will there is always a way',” Mr Hete tweeted.

In the report, Ameya Hete was quoted as saying that the girl “didn't blame her fate or asked for alms”. He added, “This is to not just to encourage her and acknowledge the dignity in work, but also to encourage others not to give up fighting.”

Reacting to the post, several users praised the girl's determination as well as Mr Hete's gesture. In response to the post, one user said that such acts of kindness were extremely important for students to forge ahead.

