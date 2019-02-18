Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Open For One-Way Traffic

"After these vehicles cross the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch, one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today." the official said.

All India | | Updated: February 18, 2019 10:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Open For One-Way Traffic

The 300-km long national highway was restored on February 15 for traffic.


Jammu: 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway is slated to open for one-way traffic on Monday, according to a traffic department official.

"Traffic moved from Srinagar to Jammu yesterday (Sunday). But many vehicles are yet to cross the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway," the official said.

"After these vehicles cross the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch, one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today."

The 300-km long national highway that links the landlocked Kashmir Valley to other regions was restored on February 15 for traffic. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu-Srinagar HighwayJammu Highway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaShatrughan SinhaRanjan GogoiKamal HaasanHD KumaraswamyBlank ChequeLive TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSaudi Crown PrinceISIS TeenDelhi MetroXUV300 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................