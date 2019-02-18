Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Open For One-Way Traffic

The 300-km long national highway was restored on February 15 for traffic.

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway is slated to open for one-way traffic on Monday, according to a traffic department official.

"Traffic moved from Srinagar to Jammu yesterday (Sunday). But many vehicles are yet to cross the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway," the official said.

"After these vehicles cross the Ramsoo-Ramban stretch, one-way traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today."

