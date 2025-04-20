3 Dead As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In J&K, Road To Kashmir Blocked

Three people have died and the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the lifeline of the Valley, has been shut after heavy rain caused landslides and triggered flash floods in the Union Territory. Visuals show trucks stuck and vehicles submerged in the debris.

Among the areas worst affected by the calamity is Ramban. Multiple trees have been uprooted, disrupting traffic movement, and power cuts have also been reported.

A sudden spell of strong winds and rain hit the area on Thursday and flash floods followed.

Parshottam Gupta, former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, said the area has suffered extensive damage. "I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area. After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area," he told ANI.

The weather department has said an active western disturbance caused the heavy rain and storm.

About 40 homes were damaged in Ramban's Dharam Kund village and more than 100 trapped villagers had to be rescued by police personnel.

Heavy rain has also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to the suspension of traffic, officials said.

A traffic department spokesperson said traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. He said commuters had been advised not to travel on the key highway till the weather improved and the road cleared.