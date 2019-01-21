Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Fresh Snowfall

No vehicular movement would be allowed on the highway: Official (Representational)

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed today following fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector that saw over a foot deep snow accumulate on the strategic route, a traffic department official said.

"No vehicular movement would be allowed on the highway during the day keeping the safety of travellers in mind. The situation will be reviewed after the weather improves," he said.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake journey without finding out the latest status of the road from traffic helplines in Jammu and Srinagar.

Fresh snowfall started in the valley today as the Met forecast moderate to heavy rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days till Wednesday.

"Widespread moderate to rather heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours(till Tuesday)," a Met Department official said.

A western disturbance is the name given to an extra-tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea under whose influence rain and snowfall occurs in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius while it was 0.2 in Pahalgam and minus 4 in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 5.6 while Kargil was the coldest at minus 14 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was 11.9, Katra 10, Batote 2.1, Bannihal 1.1 and Bhaderwah 1.9 degrees Celsius