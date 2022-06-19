1 Dead, Several Shops Damaged In Landslide In Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Besides the truck, five shops were damaged, officials said. (Representational

A 45-year-old truck driver was killed and several shops were damaged following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Tariq Ahmad Khan was driving out his parked truck when the landslide struck Mandi-Poonch road near Sakloo village, they said.

The officials said the rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the driver from the damaged vehicle in a critical condition.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Besides the truck, five shops were damaged in the incident, the officials said.

They said the road clearance operation was going on when the last reports came in.