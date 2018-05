Mohammad Ashraf Mir and his wife were critically injured in the firing (Representational)

Terrorists on Friday night shot dead a person and injured his wife in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The terrorists fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir at Harwan in Bomai area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police official said.He said Mr Mir and his wife were critically injured in the firing. While Mr Mir died after getting injured, his wife was rushed to a hospital, he said. Further details are awaited, the official said.