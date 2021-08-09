J&K Village Chief, A BJP Member, And Wife Killed In Terror Attack

Deferred visuals of the scene of the terror attack

Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag town on Monday.

Mr Dar, who was the district head of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife were in the Lal Chowk neighbourhood of the town when terrorists opened fire, J&K BJP leader Altaf Thakur was quoted by news agency ANI. The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but died of their injuries.

The BJP has condemned the killing, calling it "barbaric".

Deferred visuals from ANI show police and security forces standing by the side of a small road and keeping bystanders at bay. Visuals also show an ambulance pulling away from the scene.

Mr Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch, or village chief, affiliated with the BJP. He unsuccessfully contested last year's District Development Council elections.

At the time of his death Mr Dar was living in rented accommodation in Anantnag.

In June terrorists shot dead Rakesh Pandita, another BJP leader and a municipal councillor, who was at a friend's home in Pulwama's Tral area when three terrorists barged in and opened fire.

Police said Mr Pandita had been provided Personal Security Officers (PSO) and had been lodged at a hotel in Srinagar to ensure his safety, but he went to Tral without the security personnel.

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone, the President of Peoples Conference, tweeted their condolences after the killing, which Ms Mufti called "senseless".

Mr Pandita had been elected to unopposed to the Tral municipal council in 2018 after major parties in the Kashmir Valley, including the PDP and the National Conference, boycotted polls.

Hours earlier police said they had foiled terrorist activity ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Authorities recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition - including two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese-made pistol and four grenades - from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district.

With input from ANI, PTI