Jammu And Kashmir Urban Local Body Polls Updates: Voting Begins For Second Phase

New Delhi/Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections are being held in four phases.
Voting for the second phase of the urban local bodies elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state - seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. Around 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are contesting the polls, they added. Out of 1,095 candidate, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 70 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.
The first of the four-phased municipal elections was held on Monday after a hiatus of 13 years. Brisk voting was observed in almost all the wards in Jammu region with Rajouri registering the highest votes, but only seven per cent voters turned up in Kashmir.
Two key parties in the state -- the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- have abstained from the elections over the centre's stand on Article 35-A, making it a contest between the BJP and the Congress. Terrorists had killed two National Conference workers on Friday and threatened against participating in the polls.
Voting began before the crack of dawn this morning. The change in voting timing by the election authorities has become a controversial issue. The polling time was advanced by an hour, from 6 am to 4 pm. The opposition alleges that starting the voting before daylight is aimed at facilitating bogus voting.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections takes place in the state. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.
No nomination was submitted in all 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while only one nomination was received for 13 wards of Beerwah municipal committee in central Kashmir's Budgam district, news agency PTI reported.
Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The four phase elections began on October 8 and will end on October 16.
The first phase of the municipal polls went smoothly in the Valley, with just one incident of stone throwing reported in a Srinagar ward.
The overall voting percentage in the state was 56.7 per cent.
There was no militant related violence anywhere in the state and the Governor Satya Pal Malik is determined to hold municipal and panchayat elections despite calls for a boycott by separatists and militant threats to candidates and officials.