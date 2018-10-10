Jammu And Kashmir Urban Local Body Polls Updates: Voting Begins For Second Phase

Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections are being held in four phases.

Voting for the second phase of the urban local bodies elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state - seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. Around 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are contesting the polls, they added. Out of 1,095 candidate, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 70 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.

The first of the four-phased municipal elections was held on Monday after a hiatus of 13 years. Brisk voting was observed in almost all the wards in Jammu region with Rajouri registering the highest votes, but only seven per cent voters turned up in Kashmir.

Two key parties in the state -- the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- have abstained from the elections over the centre's stand on Article 35-A, making it a contest between the BJP and the Congress. Terrorists had killed two National Conference workers on Friday and threatened against participating in the polls.

