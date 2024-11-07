Terrorists Kidnap, Kill 2 Village Defence Guards In J&K's Kishtwar

An encounter also broke out in north Kashmir's Sopore. (File)

Two village defence guards have been kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The attack comes days after at least 12 people were injured in a grenade attack at a Sunday market in Srinagar.

Officials said the two members of a village defence committee, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, were kidnapped from a forest area in Kishtwar on Thursday and then shot dead. "A massive search operation has been launched to hunt down the terrorists," said an official.

Village defence committees were set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to train local residents to protect their villages from terrorists.

An encounter also broke out in north Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday after security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation. Sources said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

Chief Minister's Appeal

After the explosion in Srinagar on Sunday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had urged security forces to do "everything possible" to end a spate of attacks in the Union Territory at the earliest.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," Mr Abdullah had said in a post on X.

Two migrant workers were also shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam last week. Three attacks on migrant workers had taken place in less than a fortnight before that, the deadliest of which was the killing of seven people, including a local doctor and two workers from Bihar, at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20.