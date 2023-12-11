J&K Special Status Case In Supreme Court: 5 Key Points

Special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in August 2019

Here's a brief summary of the J&K special status case

The Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories - J&K, and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. It was followed by a massive clampdown on activists and political leaders. Thousands were detained amid communication blackout and restrictions that remained for months. Jammu and Kashmir saw the longest internet shutdown - 550 days. Twenty-three petitioners filed a challenge against the Centre's decision in the Supreme Court. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court started regular hearing of the case after a gap of four years. After a 16-day-long hearing, the Supreme Court reserved it judgment on September 5.



Post a comment

The Supreme Court is scheduled to give its verdict on a clutch of requests challenging the validity of the Centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide it into two Union Territories.