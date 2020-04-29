3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian: Police

Security forces killed three terrorists in an overnight encounter in Shopian district. (Representational)

Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said while one terrorist was killed on Tuesday, two were gunned down on Wednesday.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained, he said.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on a search party of security forces at Shopian's Zainapora area.

The searches were going on and the operation is in progress, the official said.