J&K Probe Agency Seeks Public Help To Solve 1989 High Court Judge's Murder

Neelkanth Ganjoo, a high court judge in Kashmir, was assassinated on November 4, 1989.

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Monday reopened its inquiry after nearly three decades into the murder of retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, a Kashmiri Pandit.

The agency, in a statement, appealed to the public to come forward and share accounts of events to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the murder.

The agency said it was relying on any leads which could have a direct bearing on the case.

"In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of Retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case," read a statement from the SIA.

Three militants surrounded Ganjoo as he was in the Hari Singh Street market and shot him dead near the Srinagar High Court.

