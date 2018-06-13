Jammu And Kashmir Police To Get Two Women's Battalion This will provide direct employment to over 2,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement by the government said.

Share EMAIL PRINT One battalion each would be raised in the Jammu and Kashmir regions (Representational)



"To enhance the representation of women in the state police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved raising two women Battalions for Jammu and Kashmir Police," said a Ministry statement.



One battalion each would be raised in the Jammu and Kashmir regions, it said, adding 60 per cent of the posts would be kept reserved for women of 10 border districts-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Kargil and Leh.



This will provide direct employment to over 2,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.



Implementation of the order comes in the wake of Rajnath Singh promise's to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the state on June 7-8.



The Central government on Wednesday gave nod to raise two women battalions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, fulfilling the promise made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his two-day visit to the state last week, an official statement said."To enhance the representation of women in the state police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved raising two women Battalions for Jammu and Kashmir Police," said a Ministry statement.One battalion each would be raised in the Jammu and Kashmir regions, it said, adding 60 per cent of the posts would be kept reserved for women of 10 border districts-- Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Kargil and Leh. This will provide direct employment to over 2,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir, it said.Implementation of the order comes in the wake of Rajnath Singh promise's to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the state on June 7-8. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter