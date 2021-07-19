Focus On Curbing Narco-Trafficking: J&K Police Chief Tells Officials

J&K Police said DGP Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu Zone.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday directed officials at a high-level joint security meeting to check narco-trafficking since it is used to fund terror organisations.

In a tweet, the official account of Jammu and Kashmir police informed that the DGP directed the officers to focus on curbing narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups.

"DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh chairs high-level joint security meeting; reviews security situation in #Jammu Zone. Directs officers to give special focus on measures to check narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high level joint security meeting;reviews security situation in #Jammu Zone.Directs officers to give special focus on measures to check narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups.

On July 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India is facing the danger of narco-terror.

