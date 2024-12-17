Statehood, Lt Governor's Powers In Focus As Omar Abdullah, Amit Shah Meet Tomorrow

This will be Mr Abdullah's second meeting with Amit Shah since becoming Chief Minister. (File)

When Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, restoration of statehood will not be the only item on the top of the agenda, sources have told NDTV, indicating that the amended Transaction of Business Rules - which have given additional powers to the Lieutenant Governor - will also be a key topic of discussion.

Introduced as part of changes in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the amendments to the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) were made in July, two months before the Assembly elections in the Union Territory. They widened some of the powers of the Lieutenant Governor and had attracted criticism from Mr Abdullah at the time as well.

"Another indicator that elections are around the corner in Jammu and Kashmir. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserved better than a powerless, rubber stamp Chief Minister, who will have to beg the Lieutenant Governor to get his/her peon appointed," Mr Abdullah had been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Despite stating that he wants good relations with the Centre ahead of his oath ceremony in October, there has been friction between the National Conference leader and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on several occasions. The transfer of some state administrative officers is the latest flashpoint between the two.

"The friction between the Chief Minister-led administration and the office of Lieutenant Governor is quite evident. Often, important files are delayed and transfers are made without even informing the chief minister. The recent transfer of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers and extensions given to some others are now the latest point of difference between Mr Abdullah and Mr Sinha," a source said.

Some MLAs have also raised concerns with the Chief Minister that most basic public issues have remained unresolved and officers from the JKAS do not pay any heed to their requests.

"Due to business and conduct rules, we have another power centre (lieutenant governor) and this needs to change," CPM MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami told NDTV. He said this is why he had stated in the Assembly that, "This is a House where the House also does not know what it can or cannot legislate."

A senior bureaucrat, however, said no one has the right to complain about the TBR unless amendments are made.

"The Lieutenant Governor was given powers to take decisions as per law and he is doing so," the bureaucrat said.

Amendments Soon?

Sources said a draft of an amended TBR, giving more clarity on the distribution of powers, has already been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Once cleared, the business rules will help streamline the governance process in J&K, ensuring greater efficiency and accountability in the administration. The rules will also play a key role in providing a clear legal and operational structure to the governance model, which is expected to be in line with the constitutional changes made in 2019," the source said, referring to the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The power tussle between the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor has given more ammunition to the National Conference, Congress, PDP and other parties, which have been pushing for the restoration of statehood for J&K. Wednesday's meeting will be the second between Mr Abdullah and Amit Shah since the National Conference leader took oath as Chief Minister.