Jailed In House, Farooq Abdullah Allowed To Meet Sister, Daughter: Report

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been charged with the stringent Public Safety Act, on Tuesday met his sister and daughter at his house.

Mr Abdullah has been under detention since August 5, when the centre announced its decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior leader's elder daughter Safia, who lives next door, met him during the day. She was asked by the authorities to make a formal entry into the house and approach through the main gate. Mr Abdullah's house has been converted into a jail.

Earlier Safia used to visit him through a gate that connected the two houses. On Tuesday, however, a guard was deployed at the gate.

Mr Abdullah's sister Suraya, who also stays nearby, was also allowed to meet him in custody, police said.

During the day, Mr Abdullah spent time walking in the lawn, reading the newspaper and watching news on television, the officials said.

The National Conference president has been booked under the "public order" provision of the PSA under which a person can be kept in jail for six months without a trial.

On Monday, hours before he was charged with the PSA, the Supreme Court heard a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko, who claimed that Mr Abdullah was illegally detained in the state.

