Jammu And Kashmir In Darkness After Season's First Snowfall

Snowfall has also led to cancellation of several flights at Srinagar airport (Pic: ANI)

Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused power breakdown in the valley. Since yesterday morning, there is no electricity in most parts of the state. Officials say they are trying to restore power supply but to no avail.

Snowfall in Srinagar has also led to cancellation of several flights at the city airport. Airport officials announced a list of the cancelled flights and diverted flights to Jammu Airport on their official Twitter handle.

The untimely snowfall has also led to severe traffic jams with many roads being blocked and several areas being cut off. There is also water-logging in most parts of the city.

Snowfall has also caused massive damage to apple orchards causing huge losses to apple farmers.

Yesterday, over 120 persons, mostly truckers, were rescued from Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road, after heavy snowfall. The rescue operation continued till 3 am.

The Kashmir meteorological department has forecast dry weather for two to three weeks from November 5 and improvement in the weather from today.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department had said that the temperature is expected to drop as the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 12-24 hours.