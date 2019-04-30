J&K Governor's Twitter Account Hacked, Made To Follow Pak PM: Office

Governor Satya Pal Malik is currently overseeing the administration of Jammu and Kashmir (File)

The office of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that his official Twitter account was hacked and he was made to follow Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mr Khan was "un-followed" the moment the discrepancy in the account was noticed, the office said in a release, adding that the police have been informed.

"It was noticed today that the Governor J&K's Twitter handle was hacked by some mischievous elements and he was shown as follower of Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Twitter Handle," the release read.

"The moment it was noticed, necessary corrections were made to the account and the Imran Khan Twitter Handle was un-followed. The matter has been reported to JK Police to take necessary follow up action as per law and find out who the miscreants are," it added.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's rule after state government collapsed last year when the BJP pulled support from the PDP government. The state's administration is been supervised by Governor Malik.

Governor Malik recently made headlines with his order that had put a stringent restriction on the movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for two days in a week for better and smooth movement of military convoys.

The restrictions were imposed after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide car bomber on the National Highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel on February 14.

The political parties in the state had criticised his decision.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.