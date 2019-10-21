Post-Terror Camp Strike, J&K Governor's Message For 'Boys Roaming Around'

"From 1 November, there will be a new Kashmir," Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today issued a warning to Pakistan, promising a repeat of artillery strikes if it does not "behave". There was also a message for the young men in Jammu and Kashmir, which will begin a new phase as a union territory in November.

"From 1 November, there will be a new Kashmir. I want to ask these boys who are roaming around - what have you achieved? Contribute to take the state forward," he said.

To prevent backlashes, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under a series of preventive measures after the decision to end its special powers and bifurcate it into two union territories was announced in August. Some of these measures - like the removal of internet service on cellphones - still remain in place in the politically sensitive Kashmir Valley.

The political leaders too, are still under detention though the local administration has announced that they will be released after individual evaluation. The Governor had earlier said the detentions have ensured peace in the Kashmir Valley. He had also explained the ban on cellphone internet, saying it was the terrorists' medium for communication and indoctrination of the young people in the valley.

Yesterday, the army conducted artillery strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. It was retaliation against Pakistan's attempt to push in terrorists into India, army chief General Bipin Rawat said.

"Pakistan should behave. If they don't, we will do again what we did yesterday. We will destroy terrorist camps and if they don't behave, we will go there and destroy," he said, hinting at another surgical strike.

Announcing the artillery strikes last evening, General Rawat said three terror camps were destroyed and six to 10 soldiers of the Pakistan army were killed. "A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The army, he said, had information that terrorists would infiltrate though Tangdhar and a decision was taken to target terror camps before they can attempt it.

