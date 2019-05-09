Jammu And Kashmir Government To Build 16 Viewing Points On Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir government is building 16 ghats on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government is building 16 viewing points (ghats) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar for the convenience of tourists.

"There are around 16 points that we call "ghats" that are being developed with a blend of modern and traditional architecture," N A Wani, Director Kashmir Tourism said.

Last month, it was reported that in an effort to attract tourists and restore the sheen of the famous island Char Chinari located at the Dal Lake, the tourism authorities will be planting two new Chinar trees on the island.

It is a popular tourist destination and used to be one of the favourite spots to shoot Bollywood films. Kashmir is popular for its traditional cultures and heritage that has for years attracted tourists from across the world.



