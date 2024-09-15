PM's Visit To Srinagar Finalised, Opposition Targets BJP Over Special Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on Thursday, where a mega rally is being planned at Sher-e-Kashmir Park (SKICC) by the BJP.

The visit will happen a day after Jammu and Kashmir would have voted in the first of the three phase election on September 18. PM Modi's campaign will boost the BJP's efforts in building broader support across the state.

"The rally is going to be a pivotal moment in the party's campaign strategy and would also mark a significant step in bolstering the BJP's presence and deepening its connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," said a senior BJP leader who attended the core body meeting in Srinagar on Sunday.

According to him, PM Modi will be able to connect with the valley and reassure them of commitment to security and stability.

In preparation for the rally, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir election in-charge Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, and Srinagar district president Ashok Bhat called a meeting at the BJP district office in Srinagar.

Other leaders in attendance included BJP Jammu and Kashmir campaign in-charge and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, vice election campaign in-charge Manish Sharma, former MLC Surinder Ambardar, national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa, BJP candidates, and district presidents.

"As Jammu and Kashmir approaches this critical election season, Prime Minister Modi's visit underscores the BJP's determination to bring transformative progress to the region. His address will aim to inspire confidence among voters and reaffirm the party's commitment to driving a development-focused agenda that benefits all sections of society," BJP secretary Ashok Koul told reporters.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have accepted the BJP and have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are confident that we will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir," Ram Madhav said.

In his last visit to Srinagar, PM Modi had promised that elections would take place soon and also statehood would be restored.