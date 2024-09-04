Statehood And Ties Of Blood: Rahul Gandhi's Election Pitch In J&K

Taking a dig at the lieutenant governor, Mr Gandhi also said J&K is being ruled by a king.

Aiming to win over the people of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Assembly elections, which begin in less than two weeks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted to mix a political pitch with an emotional one while kicking off his party's campaign in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

As Jammu and Kashmir sees its first election in nearly 10 years as well as its first as a Union Territory after it was stripped of its special status under Article 370 in 2019, Mr Gandhi made the restoration of statehood the central plank of his addresses on Wednesday while also reminding people of the ties of blood he and his family share with them, going as far back as his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mr Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also took a jibe at the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha - and the BJP-led government at the Centre through him - by calling him a 'raja' (king).

The BJP, which will see its campaign begin on Friday with rallies being addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, hit back and accused the Congress-National Conference alliance in the Union Territory of being supported by militants.

'Kings Removed'

Addressing a rally for the Congress candidate from Dooru, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, with National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Mr Gandhi cited several decisions that had to be rolled back by the Centre and cited that as proof of the opposition INDIA alliance's growing strength in the country. This strength, he told his audience, would ensure that Jammu and Kashmir would be granted statehood if the people voted the INDIA alliance into power in the Union Territory.

"In 1947, we removed the kings and formed a democratic government. We gave the country a Constitution. But a raja is ruling Jammu and Kashmir today. His name is LG (lieutenant governor), but he is a raja. Your money is being stolen and given to people from outside. Be that in the form of contracts or anything else... The first thing that needs to be done is restoring statehood to J&K because it wasn't just your state that was snatched... Your rights, your wealth, all of it is being snatched," Mr Gandhi said.

Personal Relationship

Addressing another rally in Anantnag, he spoke about the personal ties he has with the people of the state.

"You know that you and I have a blood relation. This is not a political relationship. Be it Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru, it is an old relationship. Whatever you want from me, my doors are always open for you. I want to serve you in Parliament. I will raise your issues, your pain and your sorrow. The country needs to know that this is the first time in India's history that a state has become a Union Territory," he said.

Mr Gandhi also claimed that the BJP has used the Kashmiri Pandit issue for political reasons and has not helped the community. Using his oft-repeated 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) phrase, he asserted that the Congress will stand with the community and work for its welfare if the party forms a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Difficult Time'

The National Conference is the senior partner of the alliance in the UT, contesting 51 of 90 Assembly seats against the Congress' 32 - with friendly fights in five constituencies - and party chief Farooq Abdullah said the coalition will be successful in the elections.

"We are raising our voice. This is a slap on the face of people who called us Pakistanis, Khalistanis and whatnot. I hope that the people of India will understand that we want Jammu and Kashmir and its people to prosper after the difficult time they have been through. This is the first time a state has become a Union Territory. We need to change this, we want statehood, and that's what we are working towards," he said.

BJP Hits Back

Scoffing at the remarks by Mr Gandhi and Mr Abdullah, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said the parties are being supported by militants. The BJP has consistently maintained that J&K has progressed after the removal of Article 370 and Mr Madhav claimed that the Congress, National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) want to push the Union Territory off the path of development.

"I want to remind the people that the manifestoes released by the National Conference, PDP and others want to take J&K back to the old days and old problems. They are openly taking the support of militants to fight the elections. I am seeing that former militants are supporting, and campaigning for, National Conference and PDP candidates. We have to defeat such parties. Jammu and Kashmir will see a government being formed under the leadership of the BJP," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases between September 18 and October 1. Counting will take place on October 8.