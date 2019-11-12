16, Including Women And Children, Dead In Jammu And Kashmir Car Accident

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter, an official spokesman said.

Sixteen people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

One more person was rescued from the accident site near Marmat area of the hilly district in a critical condition and admitted to hospital for treatment, said Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Mumtaz Ahmad.

Twelve people were killed on the spot after the accident and four more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, the police officer told PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter, an official spokesman said.

Officials said the SUV was headed for Gowa village of Marmat from Kleeni when its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge around 3.25 pm.

The condition of the only survivor, who was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, is critical, they said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma has expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the accident.

"The accident is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express deep condolences to the bereaved families," Verma said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori urged the administration to provide ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of those killed.

He also urged the administration to take effective steps to check the frequent road accidents in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, a boy died after being hit by a speedy truck near Miran Sahib in the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday.

Sumit Kumar, a class 7 student, was crossing the road outside his house when he was hit by the truck, a police official said, adding that the erring driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

