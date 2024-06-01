Jammu And Kashmir Cop Dies After Service Rifle Goes Off Accidentally

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries (Representational)

A policeman died Saturday allegedly after his service weapon went off accidentally at Zewan in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Head constable Bashir Ahmad sustained injuries when the rifle went off accidentally, the officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

