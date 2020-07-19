J&K Administration Approves Rs 25 Lakh Insurance Cover For Panchayat Members

A life insurance cover has been approved for all elected block development council chairmen, sarpanches, all elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a terror-related incident

J&K Administration Approves Rs 25 Lakh Insurance Cover For Panchayat Members

The Administrative Council met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) of the union territory in case of death due to a terror-related incident.

The decision is aimed at strengthening the grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, approved a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh each to all elected block development council (BDC) chairmen, sarpanches, panches and all elected members of municipal bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a terror-related incident, he said.

The spokesman said the life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in terror-related incidents.

It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident as well as fulfill basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances, he added.

Comments
Jammu and Kashmir administrationPanchayat membersRs 25 Lakh insurance

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter