Jammu Drone Attack: Initial Probe Hints At Lashkar Role, Says J&K Top Cop

Jammu Airport Explosion: Yesterday, army said a major threat was averted after troops fired at drones.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba is likely involved in the drone attack on the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir police chief has said.

The same group may also be behind the drones spotted near a military facility on Monday, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh told NDTV.

"Initial probe reveals that Lashkar might be behind the attack on the Jammu air base," Mr Singh said.

"The activity at Kaluchak also seems to be from same group," he said, referring to the two drones that were spotted near the Kaluchak military station, which "flew away" after the troops fired at them.

According to him, indications of a LeT link have come from the man arrested on Sunday with an explosive device weighing 4 kg.

Nadeem Ul Haq, a 22-year-old suspect from Banihal, was arrested hours after the two blasts early Sunday at the Air Force Station in Jammu - the first-ever use of drones in an attack on an Indian military facility.

"His interrogation leads us to believe the Lashkar link to the case. 4 kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was recovered which he was supposed to plant in a civilian area," Mr Singh said.

Investigating agencies and the police had said earlier that Pakistan-based terrorists were behind the attack at the Air Force Base located around 14 km from the International Border.

Yesterday, the army said a major threat was averted after troops fired at drones near the Kaluchak military station. The first was sighted at 11.30 pm and the second, around 1.30 am.

"On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the Drones flew away," said the army statement.