Jamia Violence Case: Sedition Charges Against Sharjeel Imam For Hate Speech

Sharjeel Imam, who came into the limelight during the Shaheen Bagh protest, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28.

Jamia Violence Case: Sedition Charges Against Sharjeel Imam For Hate Speech

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13

New Delhi:

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam on Saturday for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the new citizenship law, officials said.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

Two days after the speech, Jamia students clashed with police during a march against the amended law.

A senior police officer said the first charge sheet in the case was filed against the rioters and sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked.

A supplementary charge sheet has now been filed in the Saket court, the officer added.

Sharjeel Imam, who came into the limelight during the Shaheen Bagh protest, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Sharjeel ImamJamia ViolenceSharjeel Imam Sedition Charges
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com