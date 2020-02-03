'Our Youngsters Were Confused': BJP MP On Jamia, Shaheen Bagh Shootings

BJP MP Arjun Singh says noone is talking about the murders of two Hindu Mahasabha leaders.

After firing incidents in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh today said that "our youth" fired in "confusion".

"The way in which Muslim people have been made to sit in Shaheen Bagh with the protection from the opposition... An incident happened in Jamia which has nothing to do with CAA... Humare kum umar ke bachhe bharamit ho karke goli chalaye hain (our young children fired shots in confusion)," Mr Singh said in Hindi.

A shot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night in the third such incident in four days at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest in the capital. On Saturday, just three days after a teen shooter fired at protesters at Jamia Millia University, another man fired shots standing near police barricades put up at Shaheen Bagh.

The BJP leader drew a parallel between the firing incidents in Delhi and the murder of two right-wing leaders in Uttar Pradesh, while claiming that not enough was being done about the murders.

"Everyone is talking about these firings in which no harm has come. But two big Hindu Mahasabha leaders were killed in Uttar Pradesh and nobody is saying anything over it," he said.

Ranjit Bachchan, chief of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead by bike-bourne assailants in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This was the second time a right-wing leader was killed in Lucknow in the recent months. In October, Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was attacked while at home. He was shot in the face and stabbed 15 times and died on the way to hospital.