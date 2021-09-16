Central Agency Team In Bengal To Probe Blasts Outside BJP MP's Home

Centre has upgraded Arjun Singh's armed security cover to ''Z'' category after the incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials reached Jagaddal today to probe incidents of bombings outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence last week.

NIA officials arrived at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in Jagaddal, North 24 Parganas to probe the September 8 bombing case there.

"I have seen two officers here and another NIA team is on the way. They will talk to the local police. I have given all details about bombings," Mr Singh told reporters.

Three crude bombs were hurled outside the house of Arjun Singh ''Majdoor Bhavan'' at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district between 6 am and 6.30 am on September 8. The bombs hit one of the entrance gates of the house. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The BJP leader was in Delhi at the time of the incident, but his family members were inside the house.

Soon after the attack, the BJP reacted strongly and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demanded an NIA investigation into the matter. The West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the attack.

However, the Trinamool denied the charges and said that the attack was a result of the internal feud in the Bengal BJP.

Meanwhile, the centre has upgraded Mr Singh's armed security cover to ''Z'' category after the incident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an order giving the security responsibility of the leader to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "The paramilitary wing under the Central government took the charge on Tuesday," a government source told ANI.

The leader will be provided with the security cover only in West Bengal, said the source, adding "Arjun Singh was earlier being provided "Y +" category security by the CISF.

The CISF has been providing ''Y+'' security cover to Arjun Singh since March 2019.

Mr Singh, an MP from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, has now been put under security cover of more than nine armed CISF troops at his house round the clock. A squad of five armed commandos will provide security to the leader while travelling within West Bengal.

Mr Singh, who was a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency.