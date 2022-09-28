S Jaishankar's Statement On Article 370 Misleading, Says CPI(M) Leader

S Jaishankar said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution. (FILE)

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Tuesday said the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Article 370 was a temporary provision was misleading.

S Jaishankar, at a book reading in the US, said Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution, which has been put to rest.

"The statement of #EAM is misleading. Article 370 could only be rescinded with the consent of the J&K constituent assembly," Mr Tarigami tweeted.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 could only benefit the enemies of the country.

"Abrogating the constitutional relationship of the people of J&K with the Union could only benefit the enemies of the country," he added.

