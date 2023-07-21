Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Shakes Buildings In Jaipur

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 occured around 4:09 am on Friday in Jaipur.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan,

India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted 61 kilometres East of Mizoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS reported. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)