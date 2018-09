Jain Monk Tarun Sagar Dies At 51

Tarun Sagar had a massive following in the Jain community.

Jain Monk Tarun Sagar passed away this morning in Delhi. He was 51. Tarun Sagar breathed his last at about 3 am at Radhapuri Jain temple situated in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi, reports said.

Tarun Sagar had a massive following in the Jain community. According to reports, he was admitted to a private hospital few days ago after he was diagnosed with jaundice.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to condole Tarun Sagar's death.

जैन मुनि श्रद्धेय तरुण सागर जी महाराज के असामयिक महासमाधि लेने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे प्रेरणा के स्रोत, दया के सागर एवं करुणा के आगार थे। भारतीय संत समाज के लिए उनका निर्वाण एक शून्य का निर्माण कर गया है। मैं मुनि महाराज के चरणों में अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 1, 2018

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said that Tarun Sagar will be "remembered for his rich contribution to society". He tweeted:



Jain Muni #TarunSagar’s passing away,early hours today. He was only 51years old.His short life will always be remembered for his rich contribution to society.Its personal loss to me, having known him very closely,blessed by him - Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 1, 2018

Born in Madhya Pradesh's Dahoh district on June 26, 1967, Tarun Sagar's original name was Pawan Kumar Jain.

In 2016, Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani was criticised for his scathing remarks questioning Tarun Sagar's lecture at Haryana Assembly.

After a barrage of criticism and a court case, Mr Dadlani had tendered an apology to the Jain monk on Twitter.