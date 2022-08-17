"My Request...": Jailed Kerala Journalist's Daughter's Speech Is Viral

Mehnaz made the speech during the Independence Day celebrations at her school.

A video of the nine-year-old daughter of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan -- charged and jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the Hathras conspiracy case -- talking about "freedom and rights of the ordinary citizens" during the Independence Day celebrations at her school has gone viral on social media.

"I am the daughter of a journalist who has been put behind bars, by being denied the basic civil rights available to all Indian citizens," Mehnaz is heard saying in her speech at her school on Monday.

In her little over two-minute-long speech, Mehnaz also spoke about violence on the basis of religion and politics and said that the same should be "rooted out with love and unity".

Every Indian, she said, has the choice to decide what to speak, eat or which religion to profess. All this is possible due to the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh and countless others, she added.

"Remembering all those freedom fighters, my request is not to take away the freedom and rights of the ordinary citizens," she said.

She also said that India's pride should not be surrendered before anyone.

"Even the shadow of any unrest should be wiped out. We all should live as one life and should make every effort to take India to the top. We should dream of a better tomorrow without any differences and conflicts," she said.

"As India steps into its 76th Independence day, on this special occasion, as an Indian with unwavering pride and authority, I would like to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'," she said.

Siddique Kappan, a reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, was arrested in October 2020 with three others while on his way to Hathras to report the gang-rape of a 19-year old Dalit woman.

Police had said that he was trying to disturb law and order in Hathras. They had also alleged that the accused had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The journalist has maintained he is innocent and is being framed.

Earlier this month, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected his bail application saying that he had "no work at Hathras".