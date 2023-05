Tillu Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after the attack

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in an attack by the rival gang members inside a Delhi prison today, officials have said.

Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil Mann was thrashed with iron rods by gangster Yogesh Tunda and his aides at Tihar prison early this morning.

He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.