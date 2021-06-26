Jailed Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Gets 2-Day Parole To Visit Mother, Son

Akhil Gogoi with son, wife at his Guwahati home after getting 2-day parole.

Assam MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi was granted a two-day parole by a special NIA court in Guwahati on Friday on humanitarian grounds to visit, with a police escort, his son and ailing mother.

Jailed anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) activist Gogoi, who was elected as the MLA from Assam's Sibsagar seat last month, got the partial relief as he was cleared in one of the two cases against him linked to the protests against the controversial law.

Mr Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019 over various cases.

Earlier this week, the National Investigation Agency court cleared Mr Gogoi and two of his associates of charges in one of the two cases lodged against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam in December 2019.

In July 2020, Akhil Gogoi was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Following that, he has been in the hospital because of other health issues.

In December 2019, he emerged as one of the main faces of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, shortly after which he was arrested.