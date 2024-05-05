'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se': AAP Organises Walkathon To Support Arvind Kejriwal

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' walkathon event in the national capital on Sunday to rally support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.

Top AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, Minister Gopal Rai, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, led the event, which drew significant participation from party members and supporters.

The attendees were heard chanting "Jail ka Jawab Vote Se", "Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and "Vande Mataram" as they marched through the streets of Delhi.

The AAP leaders and supporters voiced their anger over Kejriwal's arrest.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai came down heavily on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre while describing the arrest of the AAP's national convenor as unjust and politically motivated.

"People are furious over the way the BJP government (at the Centre) arrested and jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was elected democratically with a huge majority, without any evidence and FIR, just ahead of the elections. Whether it is the youth of Delhi, the elderly, or the women, every segment of society is upset that instead of seeking votes on their work, the BJP government threw a hardworking chief minister in jail," Rai said.

"Today, from every corner of Delhi, there are calls that this authoritarian regime must be removed, and, that this time, we must elect hard-working representatives and send them to Parliament. AAP workers and youth are protesting against this (Kejriwal's arrest) in different ways and are ready to give 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' (befitting reply to Kejriwal's arrest with votes) on May 25," he added.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who recently got bail in connection with the liquor policy case, harped on Kejriwal's 'service' of the people of Delhi.

"The chief minister has been working day and night for your children's education, health, electricity, water, senior citizens' pilgrimages, and free bus travel for women. He was arrested by Modi-ji and not only jailed but treated like a criminal, terrorist, and an outlaw. The person who was providing free medicines to the people of Delhi was denied insulin for 23 days in jail. So, I request the people with folded hands to come out in support of our slogan 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se'," he said.

Both AAP leaders urged people to consider the 'injustice' meted out to the party supremo as they vote on April 25.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will poll in the sixth phase on May 25. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.