'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Sarna' Slogans Raised In Jharkhand Assembly

Slogans like "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Sarna" were raised in the Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday when the opposition moved amendment to the 1927 Forest Act.

When Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Kunal Sarangi moved the adjournment motion over the amendment, Speaker Dinesh Oraon rejected it saying the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

On this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Biranchi Narayan shouted "Bharat Mata ki Jai". It was objected by the JMM legislators. The BJP legislators replied to that by raising the "Jai Sri Ram" slogan. The JMM members then moved to the well of the House and responded with the "Jai Sarna" slogan.

The Speaker adjourned the House at 12.30 p.m. When the House re-assembled, the opposition raised the amendment to the Forest Act again compelling the Speaker to adjourn the Assembly till 2 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, Congress legislator Sukhdeo Bhagat said, the "Jai Sri Ram" was a salutation, but the BJP members shouted it to show disrespect to the opposition members.

This is the last session of the present Assembly. The state is likely to go to polls by the end of 2019.

