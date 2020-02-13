'...Nehru Didn't Want Patel In Cabinet': S Jaishankar Cites VP Menon's Biography

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar released a book on VP Menon on Thursday. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he got to know from VP Menon's autobiography that the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Vallabhbhai Patel in his Cabinet in 1947.

"Released an absorbing biography of VP Menon by @narayani_basu. Sharp contrast between Patel's Menon and Nehru's Menon. Much awaited justice done to a truly historical figure," the minister tweeted .

"Learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in the Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. Clearly, a subject for much debate. Noted that the author stood her ground on this revelation," the Union Minister said.

The minister further said that the exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment.

"Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "When Sardar died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself. " So says VP Menon," tweeted minister.