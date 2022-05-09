Shaheen Bagh Demolition Hearing Live Updates: Demolition Stopped, CPM Plea May Be Heard Today

Shaheen Bagh demolition: The CPM's plea is likely to be heard later today.

A petition filed by the CPM against the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, including areas like Shaheen Bagh which came to the limelight during the anti-citizenship law protests, is expected to be heard today by the Supreme Court. It is likely to be heard later today along with other petitions against the Jahangirpuri demolitions.

The CPM's lawyer mentioned the plea before the Chief Justice of India today and sought an urgent hearing. The CJI asked the lawyer to mention the plea before the bench that is hearing the matter.

Meanwhile, a fresh demolition drive, initiated by the South Delhi civic body in the area today, was halted soon after and the bulldozers returned. Temporary structures there were removed by the locals while AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan coordinated with the market association.

May 09, 2022 13:19 (IST) LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Shaheeh Bagh Demolition At 2 PM Today

The pleas against South Delhi civic body's demolitions, including in Shaheen Bagh, will be heard at 2 pm today.

May 09, 2022 12:36 (IST) Live Updates: AAP MLA Says No Illegal Encroachment In Shaheen Bagh

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said there are no illegal encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area and that he himself had removed all illegal structures. He alleged the civic body and the BJP are playing politics.

May 09, 2022 12:25 (IST) Live Updates: Demolition Drive On Hold In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began a demolition drive today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, but stopped a while later.

May 09, 2022 12:21 (IST) Live: AAP MLA Joins Protest At Shaheen Bagh During Anti-Encroachment Drive

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan join the protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive here. pic.twitter.com/4MJVGoku39 - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

May 09, 2022 12:20 (IST) Live Updates: Protests Against Anti-Encroachment Drive In Shaheen Bagh

Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. pic.twitter.com/EQJOWBzAxS - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

May 09, 2022 12:14 (IST) Shaheen Bagh Demolition Live: Plea Says Demolition Did Not Follow Legal Process

"Now it is reliably understood that they would be demolishing the buildings in Shaheen Bagh and others between May 9 and 13," the plea says. "It is most respectfully submitted that the political executive of respondent municipal corporation is maliciously indulging in a political game plan." The plea says the action was "absolutely and manifestly arbitrary" and without following any due process of law.

May 09, 2022 12:07 (IST) Jahangirpuri Demolition Live: CPM's Plea Claims No Notice Given Before Demolitions

The CPM's plea claims no proper show-cause notice or time was given to those residing/working there by SDMC and other concerned authorities. It says the SDMC's action was a violation of fundamental rights. While authorities demolished buildings with bulldozers in Sangham Vihar on May 4, a drive in Kalindi Kunj was not undertaken as per schedule as there was no sufficient police force, the plea adds.