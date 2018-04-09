Jagdish Tytler Asked To Leave Protest? No Ex-MPs On Stage, Says Congress "I wasn't asked to leave. I always sit with workers," Jagdish Tytler told reporters, emphatically denying being asked out of the Congress protest site.

41 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jagdish Tytler is accused of a role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots New Delhi: Shortly before Rahul Gandhi's arrival at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in Delhi for a



Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar are both accused of leading mobs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.



"I wasn't asked to leave. I always sit with workers," Jagdish Tytler told reporters, emphatically denying being asked out of the protest site.



"Who said the party won't accept me?" said Mr Tytler, a former union minister, asserting that the charges against him were not proved.



Ajay Maken, the Delhi Congress chief who is sharing the stage with the Congress President, said the seating was based on "specific criteria" - no former MPs. "The protest is for all Congress workers. We have specific criteria for people on the stage," Mr Maken told NDTV.



Congress sources said the fast was organised to "promote communal harmony" and the presence of the two leaders on the stage with Rahul Gandhi was seen to be completely wrong to the optics and messaging that the party is aiming at.



Congress units across the country are observing the fast, said party leaders.



They say the day-long campaign will also highlight the government's "failures" linked to the recent exam paper leak, the bank scam and the wasted parliament session, which ended without much work amid repeated disruptions.



Last week, the Congress announced its protest fast soon after the



The Congress has accused the government of getting its allies and others to disrupt parliament proceedings so that no-confidence motions moved by Andhra Pradesh parties would not come up at all.



The Congress has also been targeting the government over the Dalit protests. A week ago, Dalit groups called a "Bharat Bandh" against a Supreme Court order that they alleged weakened a law meant for their protection against atrocities.



Shortly before Rahul Gandhi's arrival at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in Delhi for a protest fast , two controversial Congress leaders, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar, were reportedly asked to leave the stage and sit with workers.Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar are both accused of leading mobs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of then prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards."I wasn't asked to leave. I always sit with workers," Jagdish Tytler told reporters, emphatically denying being asked out of the protest site."Who said the party won't accept me?" said Mr Tytler, a former union minister, asserting that the charges against him were not proved.Ajay Maken, the Delhi Congress chief who is sharing the stage with the Congress President, said the seating was based on "specific criteria" - no former MPs. "The protest is for all Congress workers. We have specific criteria for people on the stage," Mr Maken told NDTV.Congress sources said the fast was organised to "promote communal harmony" and the presence of the two leaders on the stage with Rahul Gandhi was seen to be completely wrong to the optics and messaging that the party is aiming at.Congress units across the country are observing the fast, said party leaders.They say the day-long campaign will also highlight the government's "failures" linked to the recent exam paper leak, the bank scam and the wasted parliament session, which ended without much work amid repeated disruptions.Last week, the Congress announced its protest fast soon after the ruling BJP said its parliamentarians would observe a fast on April 12 , and blamed the opposition party and its leader Sonia Gandhi for blocking parliament. The Congress has accused the government of getting its allies and others to disrupt parliament proceedings so that no-confidence motions moved by Andhra Pradesh parties would not come up at all.The Congress has also been targeting the government over the Dalit protests. A week ago, Dalit groups called a "Bharat Bandh" against a Supreme Court order that they alleged weakened a law meant for their protection against atrocities.