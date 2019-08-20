West Bengal Governor Has Hour-Long Meet With PM Modi: Report

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of Jagdeep Dhankar's meeting with PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and held an hour-long meeting with him, a source at Raj Bhavan said.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of Mr Dhankar's meeting with PM Modi.

"The PM met the governor at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi today. The meeting lasted for an hour," the source said.

Mr Dhankar, who reached Delhi on Monday, headed straight to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

The governor was accompanied by wife Sudesh Dhankhar and two children.

"He (Jagdeep Dhankar) enquired about the health of veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley and wished his speedy recovery," the Raj Bhavan source added.

Mr Dhankar, a Supreme Court lawyer, was appointed West Bengal governor last month.

