Jagan Reddy's Party Claims 90% Poll Promises Fulfilled Within One Year

The YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has fulfilled 90 per cent of its poll promises within one year of its rule and spent about Rs 40,139 crore for various welfare schemes, benefitting 3.57 crore people and creating over 30,000 jobs in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed one year in office this month. He had assumed office on May 30 last year.

"Despite inheriting empty coffers from the previous TDP regime and COVID-19 crippling the state's economy, Jagan Mohan Reddy went ahead with implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes as stated in the party manifesto," an official statement said.

Andhra Pradesh, which has 3,245 COVID-19 cases at present, became a role model in combating the virus, it said.

"Whether it is the number of tests, recoveries, low mortality rate, quarantine facilities, providing transportation and shelter to migrant labourers, showing compassion towards coronavirus victims, Andhra Pradesh has shown the path to other states," it added.

The state government said health, education, farmers, irrigation, welfare and infrastructure remained the focus areas in the last one year.

In this one year, over 30,000 new jobs were created by units that have come up in different parts of the state, it said.

"... the chief minister has fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made within one year of ruling," it added.

According to the government, as many as 15 welfare schemes were implemented during the last one year, benefiting 3.57 crore individuals by spending Rs 40,139 crore.

From old age people to autorickshaw drivers, handloom weavers to fishermen, women of self-help groups to poor parents, students to junior advocates, every sector was covered, the statement said.

In 2019 state election manifesto, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had promised to implement nine Navratna Welfare Schemes: YSR Rythu Bharosa, fee reimbursement, Arogya Sree, Jalayagnam, total ban on sale of liquor, Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, houses to homeless and increase in pensions.

In a separate statement, opposition leader and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accused the chief minister's one year rule of having "crippled legislature, executive, judiciary and also the media-the four pillars of democracy".

Meanwhile, the state government said about Rs 25,000 crore financial assistance has been extended to over 80 lakh farmers.

The state has disbursed Rs 2,500 monthly pension amounting to Rs 14,438 crore to over 58.6 lakh beneficiaries like the aged, widows, tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, HIV-affected and traditional cobblers.

Village volunteers distributed the pension at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the first week of every month, saving them from travelling to the banks and waiting in long queues.

"For monitoring and effective implementation of these schemes, the state government has appointed about 2,70,000 village volunteers and over 1,30,00 staff on permanent basis for village and ward secretariats," it added.