Jagan Reddy Receives PM Modi On His Visit To Andhra Temple Town Tirupati

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening arrived in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara, atop the sacred Tirumala Hills.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and others received the prime minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo.

The prime minister later went to the Electronics Park in Renigunta to address a thanksgiving meeting organised by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

PM Modi will go to Tirumala Hills later in the evening and worship Lord Venkateswara.

He is scheduled to depart for New Delhi at 8.15 PM.