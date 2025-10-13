Jagan Reddy's Party Seeks Probe Into Jaundice Outbreak, Deaths In Tribal Hostels

A delegation of YSR Congress Party leaders urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a special investigation into the jaundice (Hepatitis-A) outbreak and the death of two tribal students at a school in Andhra Pradesh's Manyam district.

The delegation led by Araku MP Dr Thanuja Rani met NHRC chief Justice V Ramasubramanian on Monday over the deaths at Kurupam Gurukul School. The NHRC chief assured that the issue would be taken up for inquiry.

Rani said that contaminated drinking water in tribal hostels has infected over 170 students, leading to two deaths, which exposes the state government's total failure in maintaining hygiene and protecting children's health. "This tragic outbreak occurred because of government negligence and administrative failure to ensure safe drinking water and hygiene. We urged the NHRC to mandate immediate chlorination of water in all residential schools," she told PTI.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Pushpasrivani called the deaths of students Anjali and Kalpana "state-sponsored murders", adding that the students were denied timely medical care even after showing severe symptoms. She demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the victim's families and immediate medical screening for all students in Gurukul and Ekalavya schools.

She further condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh for their insensitivity. "Lokesh could attend a cricket match in Vizag but not visit tribal children fighting for life," she said.

The delegation accused the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government of gross negligence and urged the NHRC to ensure accountability for the humanitarian tragedy.

Apart from Rani and Pushpasrivani, the YSRCP delegation comprised MP Gurumoorthy, MLA Raga Matsyalingam, former deputy chief ministers Rajanna Dora, former MLAs Bhagyalakshmi and Madhavi, Visakhapatnam Zila Parishad Chairperson Subhadra, Ichchapuram Municipal Vice-Chairperson Ulala Bharati Divya, and Manyam District YSRCP President Parikshit Raju.