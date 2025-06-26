Jagan Reddy Goes To Court, Wants Name Removed From Runover Case

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has filed an appeal in the High Court, alleging that his name has deliberately been added as an accused in the case involving the man run over by a car earlier this month. "I am innocent and is being framed," he said in the appeal, seeking that the case against him be cancelled. He has also attached a statement from the family of party worker Cheeli Singayya, whom his party leaders have visited and given a hefty compensation.

The ruling TDP has alleged that a car in Mr Reddy's convoy has run over a person during his visit to the home of a former sarpanch in Palnadu district.

Their allegations came after a video emerged that showed the man under the wheels of the car. Mr Reddy could be seen leaning out of the car door on the other side, shaking hands at supporters and waving.

The YSR Congress chief has accused the TDP of spreading lies. He has pointed out that they have not met the requirements of Z-Plus security.

Under the Z-Plus security requirements, the area near his cavalcade had to be cordoned off, he had pointed out, contending that had it been done, it could have averted the accident.

In a statement earlier this week, he had alleged that the ruling party is using this tragic accident to divert attention from their deficiencies in governance.

He has been reiterating his innocence, questioning the difference between the initial police statement -- which said the car in question was not part of his convoy -- and their final one, that has led to his being named as the accused number 2 in the death of his party worker Cheeli Singayya.

Andhra Pradesh home minister V Anitha has countered Mr Reddy's allegations, saying, "We are giving 'Z-Plus' security. Even though he does not have status of Leader of Opposition, even then on humanitarian grounds we are giving bulletproof car, pilot and escort".