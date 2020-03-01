Jadavpur University Polish Student Told To Leave India Over CAA: Report

Jadavpur University Polish student Kamil Siedcynski was to write his third-semester test

A Polish student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata has been told by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India after he participated in rally against the amended citizenship law in the city, university sources said on Sunday.

The incident comes close on the heels of a Bangladeshi student of Visva Bharati University being issued a similar directive by the FRRO after she posted photographs of an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA protest on the campus on social media.

Kamil Siedcynski, a Polish student of Comparative Literature, was told by the FRRO to visit its Kolkata office, which he did on February 22, a source in Jadavpur University said.

"Siedcynski was served a notice by the FRRO asking him to leave the country within a fortnight on receipt of the notice for alleged conduct deemed inappropriate for a foreign national staying in India on a student visa," said the source, who asked not to be named.

The source said some teachers and Left-leaning students of the university were of the view that Siedcynski was paying the price for attending an anti-CAA rally at Kolkata's Moulali in December last year. He was interviewed by a Bengali daily and a brief report on him was published the next day.

"Some people probably forwarded a copy of the report to the FRRO. Siedcynski has no political leanings but his enthusiasm to attend the protest rally and click photographs landed him in trouble," the source said.

Siedcynski, who was supposed to write his third-semester examinations this year, could not be contacted.

Jadavpur University vice chancellor Suranjan Das and Registrar Snehamanju Basu also did not take calls.

The Polish student had earlier studied Bengali at Visva Bharati University. Recently, Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year Bangladeshi undergraduate student in the Fine Arts department of Visva-Bharati University, was served an FRRO notice for reportedly engaging in "anti-government" activities.

Both the foreign nationals have requested the FRRO to reconsider its decision and promised not to get involved in any such protests in future, sources said.

The FRRO, in turn, has said that a final decision will be taken in Delhi, the source said quoting the two students.