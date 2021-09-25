Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Questioned Today In Rs 200 Crore Cheating Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned last month in the cheating case.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate today in a money laundering case, involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. This is the second time the central probe agency will question the 36-year-old actor in the Rs 200 crore cheating case.

Sukesh Chandrasekar is accused of cheating the family of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. It is believed that the Sri Lankan actor fell on his radar through his wife Leena Paul.

On August 24, the probe agency had said that it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar.

The case is based on an FIR of the Delhi police's economic offences wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail," the Enforcement Directorate had said in the statement for following last week's raid.

Based on the evidence unearthed during investigation, the probe agency has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez for the second time. Last month, she was questioned for about five hours.

Sources say Sukesh Chandrasekhar who was lodged in the jail during that time was in regular touch with the actor through calls and messages and the agency wants to question the actor on the same.