Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Birthday Gift To Jacqueline Fernandez: Yacht 'Lady Jacqueline'

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, has gifted a yacht to actress Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday.

The yacht has been named after the actress. This was revealed by Sukesh in a letter addressed to the actress, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

It is the same boat, which Sukesh alleges that Jacqueline had selected in 2021. He shared in his letter that the yacht, named 'Lady Jacqueline', would be delivered this month. He wrote in the latter that all the taxes for the yacht have been paid and it is fully legitimate.

Since the actress is involved in animal welfare, Sukesh also shared that the pet hospital, which he has gifted to Jacqueline in Bengaluru, was nearing completion this year.

To mark the actor's birthday, the conman has pledged a donation of Rs 15 crore and 300 homes for the families of the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster.

He has also announced 100 iPhone 15 Pro for making the song ‘Yimmy Yimmy' featuring Jacqueline, a super hit.

Sukesh was arrested on May 29, 2015, for offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

He was granted bail last month by the Bombay High Court but continues to be in jail owing to the multiple cases registered against him.

Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

He allegedly used illegal money to buy gifts for Jacqueline, as per the ED charge sheet filed in 2022.

Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)