Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Statement Before Magistrate Over Conman Link

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez today recorded her statement before a magistrate on her alleged link with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of conning people of Rs 200 crore.

During her questioning in the case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, Ms Fernandez had said she would share details if her statement is taken in front of a magistrate under Section 164 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). That could make it admissible evidence since no overt coercion is involved. She gave her statement, thus, at the Patiala House district court.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is jailed in Delhi, allegedly cheated many high-profile people by posing as a government officer, among other impersonations.

Probe agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate that looks into money laundering, has alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez tried to leave India while she was being investigated in the extortion case.

She has denied the allegations, and said that during her acquaintance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, she did not know of his crimes.

The ED has even alleged Ms Fernandez tampered with evidence during investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone.

It says she'd got a series of expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar.

She was confronted with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in October, and she allegedly told the ED: "I received four bags from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior; three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin; two outfits from Gucci; perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper, two diamond earrings, a multi-colored diamond bracelet."

Sources in the agency claimed she was presented with gifts worth Rs 10 crore, which included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has also released a letter defending her, and claimed: “We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her."